CBS' Friday primetime schedule this week provides viewers with a little comfort this week, offering up a double dose of the always delightful Paula Abdul. She fills two hours of their schedule, appearing on both Secret Celebrity Renovation and the season two premiere of The Greatest #AtHome Videos, the latter hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. "I am thrilled as I had the best experience working with CBS and the whole production team," Abdul beamed during an exclusive interview about her double bill with MediaVillage. "They were precious and priceless, and it was just nothing but back-to-back feel-good!