Longview, TX

Spay It Forward Effort Raises Funds to Help Pet Owners

longviewtexas.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC) has launched a new Spay it Forward initiative to help cover the cost of having pets spayed or neutered at participating veterinarians in Gregg County. The program will help reduce the number of stray or unwanted animals in the community and is made possible by community donations. Local nonprofits provided the initial funding for the program. Longview PAWS has committed $20,000 towards the effort, and the Humane Society of Northeast Texas has committed $10,000. Organizations or individuals interested in supporting the effort are encouraged to make a donation to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center or Longview PAWS.

www.longviewtexas.gov

