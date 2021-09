Wanted to start off this article by extending our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to Kevin Hayes and his family in regards to the news of Jimmy Hayes. The most important aspect of the 2021 off-season was finding a top pair partner for Ivan Provorov. The Philadelphia Flyers haven’t given their supposed stud defenseman a worthy partner throughout his tenure, except for the 2019-20 season, when Matt Niskanen brought the best out of Ivan. Being anchored with Andrew MacDonald brought him down for several years, especially his analytical and possession numbers. He’s played with Shayne Gostisbehere, Robert Hagg, and Justin Braun as well, all of whom were never top pair material at the time.