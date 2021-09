There are many times where I just want to look down at the screen and shoot. Think about the schools of thought which use dedicated cameras. They use either the viewfinder to shoot or the LCD screen. And the LCD screen is used in a variety of different ways. Time and time again, I really just want the old-school medium format style magnified finder. You, of course, know what I’m talking about. It’s when you look down into the camera, and there is a hood with a magnification prism. It’s standard on TLR cameras and things like the Mamiya RB67. But I really think that it’s time that digital camera manufacturers make one. Follow me into a dream, if you will!