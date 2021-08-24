Cancel
Science

Perovskite-on-Silicon Tandem Tech Breaks Solar Cell Efficiency Record

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 24, 2021 — Oxford PV researchers have paired metal halide perovskites with conventional silicon to create a solar cell that overcomes the practical efficiency of 26% that silicon cells alone can deliver. Using perovskite-on-silicon tandem technology, the researchers demonstrated a cell with efficiency of greater than 29.5%.

