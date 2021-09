The FLTT series of high-power laser illuminators from Frankfurt Laser Co. is based on high-quality VCSEL chips and an optical design. With an optical output power of up to 25 W, it is possible to achieve an illumination range of >5000 m. The illuminators of the FLTT series have a large dynamic beam angle zooming range and match the field view angle of most standard cameras. Options available include the RS232, RS422, RS485, and TTL interface. They are compatible with major lenses and cameras, integrated with the protocols of Pelco D. Position can be pre-set via a serial port, and users can call the instruction to operate conveniently in use. Due to uniform power intensity of the beam, users can obtain high-quality videos and easily recognize gestures.