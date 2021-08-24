Cancel
Video Games

Jett: The Far Shore Goes Gold, More News Coming Tomorrow

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperbrothers has just announced on Twitter that its space exploration title Jett: The Far Shore has gone gold. Principle development is finished and the game will undergo the certification process for digital distribution. But what about the release date?. The developer didn’t say anything but it confirm more news on...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

#Superbrothers#State Of Play#Jett Squad#Jett News#Gamescom#Jettxyz
