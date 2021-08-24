Jett: The Far Shore Goes Gold, More News Coming Tomorrow

This isn't the first time I've said this, but it's a pet peeve of mine when games don't treat space with the kind of respect it deserves. I get it: we go there so often now - in games - that maybe it's safe to assume it's no longer a big deal, that it's fine to use as a backdrop, a setting, a plot device, without giving it much more thought than that. But as much as I get that assumption, it's still wrong. Space is a big deal. The biggest deal. Space is a unifying, almighty dream and total existential nightmare all in one, an end goal and a gateway to an even bigger one. It's important! The appropriate attitudes to assume when considering space are awe, majesty, reverence, maybe a bit of fear, a touch of dread, even a righteous fury at the thought of the most egalitarian concept may be colonised before we plebs even get a whiff of the collective blank slate. It is infinite and you are not only finite but, like, very, very finite. "You may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space". And so space is anything - literally anything - but a prop.