Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How poverty and violence are linked with anxiety in young South Africans

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwrdW_0bbJRoZf00
Young people living in urban informal settlement are exposed to high levels of violence and poverty. Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Over the past 10 years there has been increasing awareness of the importance of promoting good mental health in South Africa. Most of the mental health awareness campaigns have been around depression, suicidal thoughts and suicide, and alcohol abuse.

Important and often overlooked forms of poor mental health are anxiety disorders. The most recent estimates of anxiety disorders in South Africa are from a 2009 nationally representative study. Anxiety disorders were the most common form of poor mental health reported by South Africans in the research. More than 8% reported anxiety disorder in the past year. Anxiety disorders include agoraphobia, which is the fear of places or situations that may cause embarrassment, as well as panic attacks. A broader form of anxiety is generalised anxiety disorder. It manifests itself as ongoing generalised worry.

This worry can be about many things – from money to how to provide for children and hopes for the future. Such generalised anxiety is associated with increased substance misuse, greater risk of acquiring HIV, as well as other mental health disorders. It may also reduce people’s economic well-being through limiting their ability to look for work, or go out and work.

Studies globally have broadly identified two main structural drivers of anxiety: poverty and violence.

In South Africa half of adults are living below the poverty line, defined as earning an income of less than R1,183 per month. Similarly, experiences of violence in childhood and later life are common. A study among 15-17-year olds found that 10% of boys and 15% of girls had experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. Violence and injuries are the second leading cause of lost disability-adjusted life years in South Africa.

Yet the challenges of poverty, violence and chronic stress experienced by many South Africans daily and for many years are not uniform. Young people, particularly those living in the challenging contexts of urban informal settlements, may be more at risk of experiencing generalised anxiety disorder. This is because poverty and community violence are more common in these spaces than in other communities.

Few studies look at anxiety. But it remains the most common form of mental health disorder in South Africa.

Understanding the causes is important for starting to understand how to address generalised anxiety disorders. In our recent research we spoke to young people living in informal settlements in eThekwini Municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal. We asked them about their symptoms of anxiety, as well as potential risk factors for anxiety. These included abuse in childhood, interpersonal violence, food insecurity and stress related to poverty.

Symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder were higher in respondents who reported experiencing particularly extreme levels of poverty and experiencing violence. Addressing these two factors is critical for reducing poor mental health and its future impacts on individuals and potentially their children.

Anxiety in urban informal settlements

Our study was conducted in 2018. The study participants were young women and men (ages 18-30) who were already part of an intervention trial called Stepping Stones and Creating Futures. This intervention was run by the South African Medical Research Council and Project Empower, and sought to reduce poverty and violence among young people living in urban informal settlements.

We asked the respondents (488 women and 505 men) about their own experiences of symptoms related to generalised anxiety disorder. These are symptoms such as feeling nervous, not being able to stop worrying and being restless. In our study we found a high rate of women and men reporting moderate or severe symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder – 18.6% and 19.6%, respectively – as assessed through seven questions which comprised the Generalised Anxiety Disorder 7 Scale.

We asked women and men a range of questions about their experiences of poverty, violence and stress. We also looked at multiple potential risk factors for anxiety. Women with more severe symptoms of generalised anxiety disorder, as compared to those with few symptoms, were more likely to have stolen because of hunger in the past month, and be stressed about lack of work. They were also likely to have experienced more adverse events such as witnessing the death of someone or being robbed at knife or gunpoint, and to have experienced violence from a partner in the past year.

For men, a similar pattern to women was seen. More severe generalised anxiety disorder symptoms were associated with poverty and experience of violence. Specifically, men with more anxiety symptoms, as compared to those with fewer symptoms, had stolen in the past month because of hunger, reported more adverse experiences as children, and had more adverse experiences in adulthood.

Addressing anxiety in South Africa

Our findings show how poverty, experiences of violence and adverse events are key contributing factors for generalised anxiety disorder among young people living in urban informal settlements.

South Africa must address the wider structural drivers of poor mental health, specifically poverty, unemployment and violence. It is the only way to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and specifically Goal 3.4, which emphasises the need to promote mental health and well-being.

Comments / 0

The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

347
Followers
690
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Extreme Poverty#South Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
HIV
Related
Mental Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Mental Health America Report Shows Blacks Most Affected by Incidents of Trauma and Violence

According to Mental Health America, overall, mental health conditions occur in Black and African–American (B/AA) people in America at about the same or less frequency than in white Americans. However, the historical Black and African–American experience in America has and continues to be characterized by trauma and violence more often than for their white counterparts and impacts the emotional and mental health of both youth and adults.
Mental HealthShelbyville News

Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

Last year on one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he asked his audience, “How are you, really?”. He wasn’t inquiring about the health of viewers who might be recovering from the virus. He was asking listeners and viewers to think seriously about their mental health. Were they experiencing depression, anxiety, or other symptoms that might have been triggered by the isolation and social distancing that keeping safe required?
Mental HealthNew Haven Register

Is Adult-Onset ADHD Real? Or Is It Just Pandemic Stress?

Mental health has suffered during the pandemic. Eighteen months in, that’s no longer a revelatory observation; it’s a weary, widely accepted truth. By the end of last year, roughly 42% of American adults were reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, up from just 11% the year before. One positive, though:...
HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

South African activists slam J&J for exporting vaccines

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Health activists in Africa have slammed Johnson & Johnson for exporting vaccines produced in South Africa to countries in Europe, which have already immunized large numbers of their people and have even donated vaccines to more needy countries. The one-dose J&J vaccines were exported from South...
Mental HealthBBC

Mental health: Better support needed in Wales, charity says

People in Wales need better access to mental health support and a more targeted approach to improving services, charity Mind Cymru has said. One 22-year-old with bulimia, depression and anxiety said she felt "cut off" from services. Some health boards have had an increase in the number of referrals compared...
Diseases & Treatmentscontagionlive.com

TB in Persons with HIV in South Africa Increasingly Rifampicin-Resistant

Persons living with HIV are susceptible to TB and also appear at increased risk for infecting strains acquiring rifampicin-resistance. Persons living with HIV (PLWH) are not only more susceptible to contracting tuberculosis, but were found at increased risk for rifampicin-resistant strains, in an epidemiology study in South Africa that encompassed molecular identification of tuberculosis isolates.
Mental HealthKARK

Women and depression

(Baptist Health) – Women face a unique combination of risk factors for depression. But it’s a highly treatable condition. Depression is more than just a passing mood or the occasional blues. It’s a serious medical illness that occurs twice as often in women as it does in men. According to...
Mental Healthspectrumnews.org

Community Newsletter: Parental perceptions of autism over time, a new therapy for anxiety in autistic people

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. Parents’ perceptions of autism have changed as the condition’s prevalence has increased, according to a new paper that analyzed survey data over a 15-year period. Those with autistic children perceived their children’s impairment as 23 percent greater at the end of the study period than the parents at the start did. And the perceived impairment increase was as high as 65 percent among parents with children whose autism traits were insufficient for a diagnosis.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

How to Help a Child Unpack Overwhelming Anxiety

Anxiety may be paralyzing for a child and alarming for the parent. Helping a child identify and discuss anxious feelings is imperative. A parent who remains calm, empathic, and empowering has a better opportunity helping a child mitigate anxiety. A child or adolescent who is overwhelmed with anxiety is often...
Industrytrust.org

Fish and livelihoods poisoned by South African chemical spill

DURBAN, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - No sooner had the looting stopped than fisherman Bobby Pillay gathered up his rod and bait, desperate to venture out of hiding and get back to the South African seafront. What he found was devastation. The beach glistened with poisoned fish, hundreds of...
Mental HealthThe Fix

How the media may be making the COVID-19 mental health epidemic worse

Since the pandemic began, anxiety rates in the U.S. have tripled; the rate of depression has quadrupled. Now research is suggesting the media is part of the problem. Constantly watching and reading news about COVID-19 may be hazardous for your mental health. We are professors who study the psychological effects...
Mental HealthMedicineNet.com

How Does a Person With Anxiety Feel?

Many of us experience stress or feel anxious from time to time. For most people, these feelings are brief. But for others, these feelings can become so severe and overwhelming that it interferes with their ability to function in their daily lives. If this happens, the condition is classified as an anxiety disorder.
Mental HealthWashington Post

Activists with ADHD push for a world more friendly to those with the disorder

Jessica McCabe crashed and burned at 30, when she got divorced, dropped out of community college and moved in with her mother. Eric Tivers had 21 jobs before age 21. Both have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and both today are entrepreneurs who wear their diagnoses — and rare resilience — on their sleeves. With YouTube videos, podcasts and tweets, they’ve built online communities aimed at ending the shame that so often makes having ADHD so much harder.
Los Angeles, CAinavateonthenet.net

VR helps reduce fear and anxiety in young patients

A study published by JAMA Network Open has shown that using VR can decrease pain and anxiety in children undergoing IV treatment. Research by long-term VR advocate Jeffrey I. Gold, PhD, an investigator at The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, has shown that VR works so well that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles now offers it routinely for blood draws.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago CRED Works To Create Change By Pulling Young People Out Of Cycle Of Violence, Poverty

CHICAGO (CBS) — We hear so much about violence in Chicago – with each bullet changing lives forever. But sometimes in the long run, hope can triumph over tragedy. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas introduced us to three Chicago men who are trying to make a difference. One man was shot in the stomach four years ago in the Austin community on the city’s West Side. He said someone killed his brother just a day earlier as gang feuds gripped the neighborhood. “It was real traumatizing. Some of the worst pain I ever felt,” he said. “I wanted out of that lifestyle. I wanted...
YogaMedical News Today

How can mindfulness meditation help lessen anxiety?

Mindfulness meditation is the process of purposefully and nonjudgmentally observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations to help provide distance from negative or overpowering feelings of anxiety. It centers around the concepts of awareness and acceptance, and research shows that it has benefits for anxiety, pain management, and other conditions. Anxiety can...
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthWomen's eNews

ADHD: Too Often Misdiagnosed in Females

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affects an estimated 8.4% of children, making it one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. Typically diagnosed in childhood, ADHD may continue, get worse, or show symptoms differently in adulthood. There is also a large diagnosis gap between boys and girls with ADHD. While 12.9%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy