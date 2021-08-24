Cancel
THE PARENT COACH | How to handle conflict with your children

By John Veneri
KHON2
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen children don’t feel heard, understood or judged, they tend to argue to make their voice heard. They like to prove that they are right and you and everyone else is wrong. They feel parents don’t respect them and aren’t giving them space to do what they like. The secret to reducing conflicts is to understand your child’s love language. Thanks to parent coach Karen Gibson, she explains the love languages for us.

