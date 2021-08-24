THE PARENT COACH | How to handle conflict with your children

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 17-year-old daughter “Hannah” is heading into her senior year of high school, and in the past few months she’s had a major falling-out with her former best friend. It seems the best friend got a boyfriend and became pretty attached to him very quickly. My daughter used to hang out with Hannah almost every day; now, they see each other maybe once a week. I don’t think Hannah is taking it well. She is upset about the situation all the time and breaks down into tears multiple times per week. She admitted to driving by her friend’s house a few times to see if the boyfriend’s car was there. Hannah also uses the Find My Friends app to track her friend’s whereabouts, and if the friend is at her boyfriend’s house on a night when she used to hang out with Hannah, Hannah sulks for the whole evening.