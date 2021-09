There is a real good chance that Adams County hit its peak in the 1980's and we may never see it surpass that peak again, or at least that's what the numbers are showing. "Back in My Day" is something that all younger people struggle to hear and deal with, because for the most part life is way better in 2021 than it was in 1981, technology has really improved our lives, our cars are safer, the internet has changed the world, and on and on. BUT if you say "Back in my day Adams County, Illinois was better" you may not be entirely wrong...