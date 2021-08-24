Cancel
Chicago, IL

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 9 days ago

City’s OIG study shows ShotSpotter alerts “rarely produce evidence of a gun-related crime”. The City of Chicago Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) Public Safety section has issued a report on the Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) use of ShotSpotter acoustic gunshot detection technology and CPD’s response to ShotSpotter alert notifications. OIG concluded from its analysis that CPD responses to ShotSpotter alerts can seldom be shown to lead to investigatory stops which might have investigative value and rarely produce evidence of a gun-related crime. Additionally, OIG identified evidence that the introduction of ShotSpotter technology in Chicago has changed the way some CPD members perceive and interact with individuals present in areas where ShotSpotter alerts are frequent.

capitolfax.com

