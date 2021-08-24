Cancel
91.8 percent of Edwardsville teachers stay put; average earns $54,179 per year

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 91.8 percent of teachers stay at Edwardsville High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

