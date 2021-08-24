Cancel
Best Buy continues strong financial performance in Q2

By Dan Berthiaume
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second quarter in a row, Best Buy beat expectations for revenue, profits, and same-store sales. The consumer electronics giant reported $11.85 billion in enterprise revenue during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up 19% from $9.91 billion in the prior-year period. Net income rose 70% to $734 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $432 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier. Same-store sales grew 20%.

