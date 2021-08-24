Best Buy continues strong financial performance in Q2

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Retail Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. As we kick off September, retail stocks have and continue to gain traction in the stock market today. Notably, this would be thanks to a series of stellar earnings figures from retailers across the board. This is apparent in the likes of Gap (NYSE: GPS), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), and PVH (NYSE: PVH). For starters, both Gap and Best Buy smashed analyst estimates in their second-quarter fiscals reported last month. Gap posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 versus projections of $0.46 while Best Buy saw an EPS of $2.98 against estimates of $1.85.