Motorola Certifies Six Additional Android Devices With ioXt Alliance
Certification through the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards validates Motorola’s dedication to product security, product upgradability and consumer transparency. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that Motorola certified six additional Android devices through the ioXt Certification Program, with more devices to be added later in the year, as part of its continuous efforts to prioritize security and privacy.aithority.com
