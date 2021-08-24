Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

How NCL's Florida victory helps cruising in the Caribbean

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 9 days ago

After the Bahamas issued an emergency order last week requiring that all adult cruise passengers be vaccinated in order for a ship to call in the islands, at least three cruise lines have changed their policies to comply. That would not be possible if not for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings'...

www.travelweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Oceania Cruises#Bahamian#Msc Cruises#Carnival Cruise Line#Usvi#Travel Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

5 Unique Royal Caribbean Itineraries in 2022

Reaching nearly every corner of the world, Royal Caribbean International is offering a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022. Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find the most innovative and different itineraries planned for next year. Ship: Grandeur of the Seas. Date: January 23,...
Public Healthcruiseradio.net

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Unvaccinated Guest Policy

In a letter to guests booked on upcoming sailings, Carnival Cruise Line announced that it is adjusting its policy regarding unvaccinated guests sailing from Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. When The New Policy Goes Into Effect. On the plus side, the changes about to be put into effect will not...
Louisiana Statecruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels First Return Sailing From New Orleans

With the state of Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida, including New Orleans, Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled its first return sailing out of the Port of New Orleans on September 5, 2021. Carnival Glory Cruise Cancelled. Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests booked on the first return sailing from New...
Travelcruisehive.com

CDC Elevates Two More Caribbean Cruise Destinations To Level 4

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has increased the COVID threat level to level 4, signifying a high risk of COVID-19, for two additional cruise destinations on August 30. Puerto Rico and St. Lucia have both been added to the list. The list of cruise destinations that have been...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Royal Caribbean’s next version of world’s largest cruise ship performs sea trials

What will officially become the world’s largest cruise ship proved it could turn to the left, turn the right and criss-cross as Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas began its series of sea trials this month. The fifth in the Oasis class for the line, Wonder of the Seas is a sister ship to 2008′s Oasis of the Seas, 2009′s Allure of the Seas, 2016′s Harmony of the Seas and 2018′s Symphony of the ...
RoyalsTravelPulse

The Royal Comeback: Oasis of the Seas Returns

After 18 months, Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas is set to return to public sailings September 5. TravelPulse Canada was the only Canadian media on board last week for an inside peek during their simulation cruise to the Bahamas. The ship recently went through a $165 million amplification. The...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Where Are The Royal Caribbean Ships? Fleet Location Update

The Royal Caribbean International cruise ships are on the move once again. While half of the brand’s 25-ship fleet is now back in service, several vessels are being prepared for their service returns. Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of early September:. Odyssey of the Seas.
Mobile, ALutv44.com

Carnival pushes cruising from Mobile to January, announces new testing requirements

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carnival Cruise Lines has Carnival pushed cruising from Mobile to January and announced new testing requirements. Carnival Cruise Line's Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols and procedures have been developed in consultation with our medical experts, and they are designed to be effective and adaptable as the current public health situation evolves. We will continue to operate vaccinated cruises as defined by the CDC, including having our crew fully vaccinated. By doing so, Carnival is able to provide the optimal guest experience while at the same time protect the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit. Until further notice, all our operations will meet this standard. so that we can successfully restart our operations and maintain the confidence of the destinations that we visit and deliver on our itineraries and guest experience.
Lifestylecruiseradio.net

8 Tips For Preparing to Cruise in 2021

For the time being, cruising looks a bit different than it did back in 2019 and early 2020. There are extra requirements to sail, more protocols onboard, and different health rules in different ports. To make things more complicated, each cruise line has its own requirements, recommendations, and onboard guidelines....
Industrytravelweekly.com

Cruise lines navigate new vaccine mandates

The cruise industry has worked exhaustively during its pandemic pause to figure out how to carry passengers safely. But the restart is now being complicated by conflicting vaccine protocols that challenge its very business model. The most impactful among them are the contradicting rules from the cruise industry's home base...
Boats & Watercraftscruisehive.com

5th Royal Caribbean Oasis-Class Cruise Ship Begins Sea Trials

Royal Caribbean’s 5th Oasis-class cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, begins sea trials as the vessel nears completion at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. The vessel will become the new largest cruise ship in the world!. Wonder of the Seas Begins Sea Trials. The Wonder of the Seas has started...
TourismTravelPulse

Caribbean Ports Resume Mega Cruise Ship Operations

Cruise operations resumed this week at two Caribbean ports, as Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox called at the Antigua Cruise Port on August 19 and Belize’s Harvest Caye port hosted Norwegian Gem on August 18, the first major post-outbreak cruise activity at each port. Carrying “over 2,000 passengers,” Celebrity Equinox docked...
TravelTravelPulse

Crystal Cruises Announces New Caribbean Sailings for Winter

Crystal Cruises will be sending its Crystal Symphony ship to the Caribbean this winter, sailing from late November through March 2022 on fourteen new seven-night itineraries, as well as two longer holiday itineraries, beginning at $1,999 per person. Beginning November 26, the Crystal Symphony will depart from New York City...

Comments / 0

Community Policy