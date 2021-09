The LA Rams need to get down to a 53-man roster and have less than 150 minutes to do so. They are currently at 71 players. That means they must move 18 players off the active roster. While that in itself is a difficult feat, the fact is that it has become doubly difficult thanks to the fact that the Rams have so many players with questions as to their immediate availability. You see, the path to 53 is a very windy and twisting road from where the LA Rams are right now.