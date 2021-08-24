Cancel
Corra Group Now Offers PSP Driver Safety Reports to Any Size Commercial Trucking Company

 8 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Corra Group is now providing PSP Driver Safety Reports to any size commercial trucking and transportation company to better qualify prospective commercial drivers during the pre-employment screening phase of onboarding. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMSCA, which issues these driver safety reports claims on its website, “Companies using PSP to screen new hires lower their crash rate by 8% and driver out-of-service rates by 17%, on average, compared to those that do not use PSP."

