Inside New College House West, it’s immediately apparent that it lives up to its name: It is, at its core, a modern imagining of a college house. Windows are ever-present no matter what corner you turn, inviting nature inside. Contemporary furniture and appliances take up residence in communal kitchens and smart classrooms sit adjacent to a large Quaker Kitchen equipped with video cameras for teaching. Even the wood that makes up a rail bar in the Main Lounge practically glistens in the sunlight, like a beaming welcome from a building that’s as excited for its new residents as they are to come inside.