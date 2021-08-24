Atyp Font Family by Suitcase Type Foundry
Atyp, a functional, geometric font family from Suitcase Type Foundry. Designed by Tomáš Brousil of Suitcase Type Foundry, Atyp was created by adapting a typeface originally made for a commercial television station. Its design draws inspiration from geometric constructions of the Bauhaus movement. The subtle details of each character and the microscopic adjustments evoke the illusion of uniformity and mechanical purity. Atyp’s display weight is characterized by the increased contrast of its joints of the bowls and shoulders. This neutral grotesque font family offers excellent readability also on screens of all sizes.weandthecolor.com
