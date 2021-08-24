Atyp Font Family by Suitcase Type Foundry

If you know anything about Bobby Berk (and if you’ve ever watched the iconic series Queer Eye, chances are you do), then you know he’s all about making design more accessible. On the show, he can almost always be seen offering tips for design newbies in a way that’s easy to follow, whether that’s helping them figure out their style or showing them how to make their space more functional. And no, it’s not just for the cameras. In real life, it’s just as important for Berk to prove that good design can be budget-friendly and available to all. In fact, that’s exactly what his latest venture is all about.