Ireland-based payment platform Stripe has released a study of commercial websites in Europe and uncovered errors in the payment processes. The study found that the majority of websites (94%) in Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom had 5 or more errors on their checkout pages. In Germany, as many as 97% of leading online shops make at least five mistakes, creating complications in the customer experience and aborting purchases in the payment process. For 66% of retailers, the purchase process takes more than three minutes. In Germany, 25% of all consumers abandon a purchase if the payment process takes more than a minute.