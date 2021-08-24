Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

11 Expert-Approved Wines to Serve Along with Your Rosh Hashanah Dinner

By Sarah Tracey
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year, is a time when families enjoy traditional holiday dishes like brisket, apples and honey, matzo ball soup, potato or noodle kugel, tzimmes, and sometimes even a whole roasted fish head (a nod to the holiday's name, which literally translates to "head of the year"). With such a rich and diverse array of dishes making up the menu, what wines should you have on the holiday table? We asked seven Jewish wine professionals how they pair wines for Rosh Hashanah and which bottles they recommend.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#White Wine#Ros Wine#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Beverages#Jewish#Omvino#Barnesandnoble Com#Pipette#Cru#Italian#The Savvy Somm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Celebrationsverywellfamily.com

How to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with Your Family

Fall is a time of transition. Summer ends, and cooler weather begins. School starts for our children, and we begin ushering in the holiday season. As such, fall is a time of renewal and reflection for many of us. Jewish people have their own holiday to celebrate this special and...
Festivaljewishaz.com

Rosh Hashanah and a taste of renewal

Rosh Hashanah is one of my favorite Jewish holidays. There is such a beautiful renewal of spirit at this time of year. And I love that after a hot, quiet summer, where there’s been so little interaction with friends and family, we can all come together to celebrate a new year.
RecipesInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Recipes: For a sweet Jewish new year, bake with fruit

On Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins on Monday evening, Sept. 6, eating fruit to symbolize the wish for a sweet year is the custom in many households. The time-honored Rosh Hashanah dinner begins with apples dipped in honey and often with pomegranate seeds and dates; some families include fruit in the main courses and in some of the side dishes as well.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Cookbook Author Leah Koenig Shares Her Best Advice for Modernizing Rosh Hashanah Recipes and Customs

As Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holidays approaches, we're reminded of all of the customs and traditions that come along with it. Eating apples and honey, round challah with raisins, pomegranate, new fruits, brisket, tzimmes—and that's just the food. There's also blowing and hearing the shofar (ram's horn), special prayers, and asking for forgiveness. And while tradition is important, it's also reasonable to want to build on tradition and modernize the customs and make them your own. "I think people often make a mistake with traditional cuisines and particularly with Jewish cuisine, that tradition is paramount and that these traditions have never changed," says Leah Koenig, author of multiple Jewish cookbooks, including Modern Jewish Cooking ($35, barnesandnoble.com) and The Jewish Cookbook ($49, barnesandnoble.com). "I always try to remind people that Jewish food is a living, breathing cuisine that changes all the time."
ReligionFood52

I’m Jewish and Vegan. Here’s How I Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

“Judaism right from the get go was supposed to be a vegetarian—or you could even say vegan—religion.”. Jeffrey Cohan does not mince words, or meat, or any animal byproduct, for that matter. He is the Executive Director of Jewish Veg, an advocacy organization that provides support and community for people who are both Jewish and vegan. I quiver at his confidence.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Eden Grinshpan, Top Chef Canada Judge, Shares Her Healthier Takes on Classic Rosh Hashanah Foods

It's no secret that Rosh Hashanah is all about the food. Honey cake and challah are musts, of course. "Challah challah challah. I could live off of the stuff, and quite frankly, I do," says Eden Grinshpan, Top Chef Canada host, cookbook author, and mom. Symbolic, comforting, and so delicious, Rosh Hashanah foods are also often rich and decadent. Here, Grinshpan offers up some tips for making High Holiday dishes healthier, shares what's on her table, and explains how she gets her children involved in cooking.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best SF Restaurants For A Birthday Dinner

So you have a birthday coming up. And theoretically, celebrating said birthday should be fun and easy. But figuring out where to go - while coordinating the schedules of people from approximately seven different friend groups - can get a little stressful. That’s where we come in. While we can’t...
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

The Six Best Ways to Make Dinner Without Turning on the Stove

If you're like most folks, planning dinner during the summer doesn't stop at choosing the actual ingredients. It also involves figuring out how to avoid the stove as much as possible while still creating a delicious meal. This is especially true if you live in a particularly warm region or if your kitchen is quite small. Still, no matter your living situation, even a humble pot of boiling water can turn your space into a sauna during the summer months.
Bridgehampton, NY27east.com

Foodstuffs: L&W Market Offers Rosh Hashanah To Go

Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) for the Hebrew Year 5782 begins at sundown on Monday, September 6, and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, September 8. For those looking to celebrate by letting someone else do the cooking, L&W Market (Almond’s intrepid sister operation) in Bridgehampton is offering Rosh Hashanah to go and will lovingly prepare a whole feast — or pick and choose some of the offerings. Order online by Friday, September 3, and come pick it up at Almond between 2 and 4 p.m. on September 6 or 7.
RecipesMercury News

Rosh Hashanah recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Tzimmes

These crispy chicken thighs from Jake Cohen’s “JEW-ISH: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30) have become a weeknight staple in the author’s New York City kitchen. The fall version adds tzimmes, a sweet-and-sour side dish of carrots cooked with prunes, making it a classic for serving on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, on Sept. 6. Even better, the whole thing is perfumed with orange zest. The dish comes together in one hour so you can avoid heating up the house on a hot summer night.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Food news on Jarvis Green, Rosh Hashanah and spirited chocolates

Jarvis Green, retired defensive end and two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, shared news of his new “Chef 2 You” smartphone app set to launch next month in Florida. The app enables diners to order chef-prepared meals from five-star restaurants and have them delivered directly to their...
RecipesMercury News

Rosh Hashanah recipe: Apples and Honey Upside-Down Cake

If you want to elevate your Rosh Hashanah honey cake, this is the recipe for you. Jake Cohen, author of “JEW-ISH: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30), cooks up Honeycrisp apples in butter and sugar to caramel glory, covers them with honey cake batter in a bundt ban and bakes until bubbly. Flipped and served warm, this baked version of apples and honey, traditionally paired to represent sweetness in the new year, will wow your family and get everyone ready for fall.
Restaurantsnorthbrookchamber.org

Rosh Hashanah Catering Menu from Grill House

Grill House now offers a special Rosh Hashanah carryout menu filled with traditional favorites and Grill House specialties. Choose from a wide assortment of entrees, side dishes, soups, and salads that the whole family will enjoy. Click here to order online or call 847 205 2200 for assistance.
RecipesTODAY.com

22 easy and healthy-ish dinner ideas for the family

It's been a long day. Maybe you worked late and have less time than you anticipated to make dinner. Maybe you've got a last-minute dinner date. Maybe your family's dinner plans fell through. No one wants feel like they're scrambling to get something on the table. So, for the busy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy