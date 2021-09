Another year, another glimpse into which stars of the NFL are viewed as the very best by their peers. There's perhaps no cooler way to understand, as a basic viewer from the couch, who makes up the very top tier of NFL talent as told by the talented folks who are playing against them. Defensive backs talking about which QBs make the best throws, running backs talking about which linebackers make the most devastating tackles, offensive linemen reflecting on that one time a defensive end completely blew by them... it's about as authentic a way to rank players as there is.