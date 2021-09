LAKE FOREST – Justin Fields wasn’t happy with how practice went Thursday. “He had me take him out (to the field) and go through the whole practice script again,” Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said. “Just little things like that, I don't want to say wow you, because I know the player, I've gotten to know him over time, and that doesn't shock me that he wants to do that, but at the same time, how great he wants to be -- it's really impressive.”