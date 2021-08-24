UK charts: Mario Kart 8: Deluxe dethroned this week and drops to No.4
The latest UK physical video games charts are now in and with increased stock of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console this week a number of games for the system have entered the top ten. The new No.1 this week is the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima which launched on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Games Industry reports that 91% of sales were for the PlayStation 5 version. Last week’s No.1, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has dropped to No.4 this week. However, the Nintendo Switch system continues to perform well with four Switch games in the top ten. Without further ado, here’s the GfK top ten for the week ending 21st August, 2021.mynintendonews.com
