IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces New Lifestyle Brand Vignette Collection
IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced Vignette Collection as its new luxury and lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. The Collection highlights IHG’s growing luxury and lifestyle offerings for both leisure and business travelers.lodgingmagazine.com
Comments / 0