IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces New Lifestyle Brand Vignette Collection

As reported by Hotelier Middle East, some major changes are expected at the Park Hyatt Dubai — whether they’re good or bad depends on how much you’re willing to pay. The Park Hyatt Dubai is located on Dubai Creek, on the same property as the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Despite their proximity, historically the hotel has operated separately from the rest of the complex. That will finally be changing, as the two are merging, and hoping to form one of the hottest lifestyle destinations in Dubai. The hotel will be known as Park Hyatt Dubai Creek Resort, so it’s basically taking the branding of both former businesses (and will continue to be managed by Hyatt).