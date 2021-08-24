Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Which Job Opening in the Sioux Falls School District is For You?

By Dave Roberts
 8 days ago
There are currently over 250 open positions in the Sioux Falls School District from full-time teaching to substitute teachers and support staff. With the Sioux Falls School District celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year, they find themselves going through a growth spurt like an adolescent leaping into teenage life. Not to dwell on the COVID world we live in now, but the need for more staff has never been higher.

