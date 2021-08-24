North 4th Street Lane Closure on Aug. 25 and 26

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 24, 2021) – The southbound lane of North 4th Street, from Anderson Avenue to Hoover Avenue will be closed on Aug. 25 and 26 from 7a.m. -5p.m. All lanes will reopen after work hours.

Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.

All traffic will be guided around the lane closure during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.

If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.