Tampa, FL

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At The Biggest Taco Festival In Tampa Bay, Florida

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 8 days ago

Taco lovers, unite! The biggest taco festival in Tampa Bay is back for 2021 and you do not want to miss out. Tampa Taco Fest will be taking place at Al Lopez Park on October 16, 2021. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can pay an admission of $5 in advance, or $10 at the door. But likely once you see what’s in store at this taco festival, you’ll want to reserve your ticket in advance…

This October, across the 132-acres of Al Lopez Park in Tampa, you’ll find the one-of-a-kind Tampa Taco Fest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NZ9n_0bbJ82yy00
Google Luis

For one day only, visitors will be able to indulge in authentic, traditional Mexican food, plus fusion flavors to elevate the meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bumz_0bbJ82yy00
Facebook Tampa Taco Fest

Get ready for a bevy of activities and fun, from live music, vendors stretched across the park, a scrumptious margarita bar, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpV3d_0bbJ82yy00
813 Taco Fest

They kicked things off last time with some morning yoga - likely in preparation for all that taco-eating later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkOCi_0bbJ82yy00
Facebook Tampa Taco Fest

Rain or shine, this taco festival will be happening. It’s also family-friendly, so bring the kiddos who are free under the age of 12 with a paying adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rqisw_0bbJ82yy00
Facebook Tampa Taco Fest

Be prepared to feast, though. You’ll likely never find the taco options and varieties that will be showcased together anywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMyYP_0bbJ82yy00
Facebook Tampa Taco Fest

Like these creamy habanero chicken tacos from Boardwalk Vibes! Make sure to pair them with the Lump Blue Crab fries for a true seafood treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcItr_0bbJ82yy00
Facebook Tampa Taco Fest

Don’t forget about dessert either. You will find vendors offering fresh-out-of-the-fryer churros, drizzled in delicious dipping chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRzqT_0bbJ82yy00
813 Taco Fest

If tacos are your thing, or you’re just in it for the agua frescas and live music, Tampa Taco Fest is a worthwhile fall adventure to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWkhh_0bbJ82yy00
813 Taco Fest

To find out where Al Lopez Park is in Tampa, click here to open the map.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064pD7_0bbJ82yy00
Google Maps

Have you ever been to Tampa Taco Fest before? Did you know it was the biggest taco festival in Tampa Bay?! Share with us your thoughts in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this taco fest, including how to buy tickets now, check out the website or Facebook Page .

The post Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At The Biggest Taco Festival In Tampa Bay, Florida appeared first on Only In Your State .

