Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow

By Associated Press
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPJvQ_0bbJ7vpH00
CIA Director William Burns testifies. | Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

The director of the CIA met with the Taliban’s top political leader in Kabul, an official said Tuesday, as more reports emerged of abuses in areas held by the fighters, fueling concerns about Afghanistan's future and the fate of those racing to leave the country before the looming U.S. withdrawal.

A Taliban spokesperson dashed hopes that an American-led evacuation could continue beyond an Aug. 31 deadline to allow more time for Western powers to get their citizens and vulnerable Afghans out of the country. Recent days have seen a flurry of efforts to speed the chaotic operation at Kabul's airport, where scenes of desperation have highlighted both the disarray of the American pullout and fears that the Taliban will again impose a brutal rule.

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations plan to meet later in the day to discuss the airlift and the broader crisis.

While details of William Burns’ discussion with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday were not released, the meeting represents an extraordinary moment for a CIA that for two decades targeted the Taliban in paramilitary operations. And it gives a sense of the extent of the wrangling happening ahead of the end of America's two-decade war in the country.

The CIA partnered with Pakistani forces to arrest Baradar in 2010, and he spent eight years in a Pakistani prison before the Trump administration persuaded Pakistan to release him in 2018 ahead of peace talks.

The Washington Post first reported Burns’ meeting with Baradar. A U.S. official confirmed the report on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. A Taliban spokesman said he was not aware of any such meeting but did not deny that it took place.

In the wake of their stunning takeover of Afghanistan, Taliban leaders have promised to restore security and tried to project an image of moderation, but many Afghans are skeptical — and thousands have raced to the airport to flee the country. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet added to those concerns Tuesday, warning she had credible reports of “summary executions” and restrictions on women in areas under Taliban control. She urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to monitor the rights situation.



Bachelet did not specify what time timeframe she was referring to or the source of her reports. It has been difficult to determine how widespread abuses might be and whether they reflect that Taliban leaders are saying one thing and doing another, or if fighters on the ground are taking matters into their own hands.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the group largely confined women to their homes, banned television and music, chopped off the hands of suspected thieves and held public executions.

Later Tuesday, G-7 leaders will discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, as European leaders press the U.S. to consider delaying its withdrawal to allow more time to evacuate those desperate to leave.

U.S. administration officials have refused to be pinned down about whether an extension is likely or even possible given that the Taliban spokesman have warned that Aug. 31 is a “red line” and that extending the American presence would “provoke a reaction.”

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said again that his group would accept “no extensions” to the deadline.

He said Taliban forces would take over airport security after Aug. 31, adding that there was no need for even the planned deployment of Turkish troops there.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the majority of local staff who worked for his country in Afghanistan haven’t yet gotten out and called Tuesday’s meeting “very important” for discussing international access to the Kabul airport beyond the end of August. Britain's defense minister separately has called the deadline a “mistake.”

Tragic scenes at the airport have transfixed the world. Afghans poured onto the tarmac last week and some clung to a U.S. military transport plane as it took off, later plunging to their deaths. At least seven people died that day, and another seven died Sunday in a panicked stampede. An Afghan solider was killed Monday in a gunfight.

Underscoring the fears of those seeking to flee, Bachelet cited reports Tuesday of “summary executions” of civilians and former security forces who were no longer fighting, the recruitment of child soldiers, and restrictions on the rights of women to move around freely and of girls to go to school. She cited repression of peaceful protests and expressions of dissent.

She called for strong action to investigate reports of rights abuses.

“At this critical moment, the people of Afghanistan look to the Human Rights Council to defend and protect their rights,” she said. “I urge this council to take bold and vigorous action, commensurate with the gravity of this crisis, by establishing a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation in Afghanistan.”

By “mechanism,” Bachelet was referring to the possibility that the council might appoint a commission of inquiry, special rapporteur or fact-finding mission on the situation in Afghanistan.

While advocacy groups like Human Rights Watch echoed such calls, a draft resolution at the council stopped far short of intensified scrutiny — and appeared to push back any deeper look at the rights situation until next year.

Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Taliban#Abdul Ghani Baradar#Cia#Ap#American#Afghans#Pakistani#The Washington Post#U N#The Human Rights Council#European#Turkish#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban begins hunt for women scribe who opposed them

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 30 (ANI): Saira Saleem, a women's rights activist and journalist who earlier raised her voice against the oppression of the Taliban informed that the terrorist group's members are searching for her. Saleem also informed that six Taliban members came to her home four nights ago, knocking gruffly...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Al Qaeda Kingpin Resurfaces In Afghanistan Surrounded By Taliban Security

Amin Al Haq's reappearance under Taliban protection highlights concerns about the US government's remote counter-terrorism strategy going forward. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A video has emerged online today that reportedly shows Dr. Amin Al Haq, who served for a time as the personal security chief for Al Qaeda...
WorldInternational Business Times

Who Is The Taliban Supreme Leader?

In the days since taking power in Afghanistan, a wide range of Taliban figures have entered Kabul -- hardened commandos, armed madrassa students and greying leaders back from years of exile. There has been one major exception -- the group's supreme leader. But Hibatullah Akhundzada may finally make a public...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan, says Amrullah

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): The former Afghan government first Vice President and self-proclaimed acting President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday told that the Taliban rule won't last long in Afghanistan. In an interview with Euronews, speaking from the Panjshir Valley he said, "The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate,...
MilitaryLewiston Morning Tribune

Taliban rejoice as U.S. military departs

KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world’s most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. The departure of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Man ‘raped and beaten by the Taliban in Kabul after he was duped into meeting them’

Taliban members beat and raped a gay man after they tricked him into meeting them.Two militants had pretended to be a friend that could help the man, who was in hiding, escape Afghanistan.The victim, whose name has not been revealed to protect his identity, met them in Kabul after three weeks of talking online.The Taliban members assaulted and raped him, the man’s friend and LGBT activist Artemis Akbary has told ITV.They also forced the man to give them his father’s phone number, so that they could tell him his son is gay.Mr Akbary, who now lives in Turkey, has said: “[The...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UNSC led by India adopts resolution on Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorNew York [US], August 31 (ANI): Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution. According to informed sources, "The resolution has...
Middle Eastaustinnews.net

'Kabul stares at the 'Haqqani conundrum'

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 30 (ANI): As the United States and its allies are about to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Haqqani Network has emerged at the centre of the ongoing turmoil that has been around for over four decades. Within the Taliban structure, the Haqqani Network remains the Taliban's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy