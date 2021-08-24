Badges for Life blood drive held in honor of fallen Americus officers

AMERICUS — First Responders are very aware of the vital need for blood donations. That’s why local first responders are banning together to give the gift of life at the Sumter County Badges for Life blood drive.

The drive is being held in memory of Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith. Local citizens are invited to donate blood and join first responders helping to assure a safe and ready blood supply in our community at all times.

The Badges for Life blood drive will be held Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center, 901 Adderton St. in Americus. Make an appointment online at www.oneblood.org, sponsor code 26595, or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1 888 936-6283).

All donors will receive a Badges for Life T-shirt, a $20 eGift card, a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, plus a cholesterol screening.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.

♦ All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.

♦ Blood donors who are fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are optional.

♦ Blood donors who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are required.

♦ Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.

♦ Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.