Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre De Grace, MD

SLIDESHOW: First Havre de Grace Lighted Boat Parade

Posted by 
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love the Bay’s tradition of lighted boat parades, but hate going out in the December cold to enjoy them? The folks in Havre de Grace, Md. wised up and put on their first-ever lighted boat parade in the summer—and it was a hit this past weekend during the Havre de Grace Waterfront Festival.

chesapeakebaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis, MD
460
Followers
405
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

 https://chesapeakebaymagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havre De Grace, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Long Underwear#Fire Rescue#Havre De Grace Alliance#Amtrak#The Coast Guard Auxiliary#Perry Point#The Havre De Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
AnimalsPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

All Puffed Up

Northern pufferfish, often called “swelling toads,” “sugar toads” or “sea squab,” are one of the Chesapeake’s most intriguing fish. These 8- to 10-inch box-shaped fish with emerald green eyes range from Florida to Newfoundland and come into Chesapeake waters in the early spring as they prepare to spawn around hard structure in the shallows of the mid and lower Bay. Toads hang out in local waters until early to mid-November, when the temperature drops below 50 degrees. They feed on crustaceans and shellfish by crushing through the shells with their strong, beak-like teeth. Coarse skin, like heavy grit sandpaper, is the fish’s armor against predators, but when toads feel threatened, they will deploy their most distinctive defense—inflating themselves with water or air so that they are too large to eat whole. Watermen in the Chesapeake Bay target northern pufferfish, or swelling toads, by setting “toad pots” baited with crab scraps near oyster reefs, shipwrecks, and other underwater structures where the fish tend to congregate. Toad pots are similar to traditional hard crab pots, with a smaller wire mesh. Because swelling toads can eventually find their way out of a pot’s funnels, watermen must continually fish their pots throughout the day and without letting them “soak,” or sit for long periods of time. Once a toad pot is pulled to the surface, the startled creatures inflate themselves with air. Sometimes, a pot full of toads can even float on the surface. Sugar toads are also a bycatch for pound netters and haul seiners in the mid and lower Chesapeake. Recreational fishermen using bait such as peeler crabs or bloodworms will occasionally catch toads.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Crab Soup, Thunderstorms, and Grandmom Bertha

Here’s a tale from “the shores of the Chesapeake Bay” (to quote a beloved jingle) that you don’t hear. Various stews of blue crab and fresh vegetables—particularly corn—have been a staple in the Land of Pleasant Living since long before the 1634 landing of the Ark and the Dove in Southern Maryland. What we enjoy today evolved from dishes of the Bay’s bounty crafted by the peoples native to the Chesapeake.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Cutwater C-24 CW

“If there’s a way to include more functionality per foot, our engineers will find it.”. Hull Draft (with Motors Down): 32″ Weight (dry, no engine): 6,300 lb. Fresh Water Capacity: 26 gal. Waste Capacity: 13 gal. For more information,. visit pocketyachtco.com or. cutwaterboats.com. A full day on the water, and...
SportsPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Bay Paddle Underway with 100+ Paddlers

Last year, Chris Hopkinson became the first known person to travel the length of the Chesapeake Bay on a stand-up paddleboard. It was such a powerful experience that he created a relay event for others who want to paddle a portion of the Bay. The 215-mile journey is over halfway through, after a spirited sendoff from Havre de Grace, a dock party in Kent Narrows, and a lot of miles in the water, the teams are going strong. Cheryl Costello follows the mission of the Bay Paddle. Watch below:
Annapolis, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Annapolis City Dock to Get Slave Trade Port Marker

It’s a grim part of Annapolis’s waterfront past: the city was one of the Chesapeake region’s earliest slave ports. And now, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will officially recognize it as a Site of Memory with a port marker. At the foot of Main Street, overlooking Ego...
CarsPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIDEO: Chesapeake Cowboys Compete for Best Docking Skills

Watermen, known for their exceptional boat-handling skills, are put to the test in the Chesapeake Cowboys docking competition series. The crowd-favorite shows are back on the Bay this month after a pandemic hiatus. And as Cheryl Costello reports from Dorchester County, not all the Cowboys are boys. Watch below:
Ocean City, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

17-Year-Old Disappears While Swimming in Ocean City

A teenage boy swimming in the ocean at the Ocean City beach was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale search by several emergency agencies. Coast Guard Ocean City says the 17-year-old boy was swimming on the ocean side of 112th Street in the beach town when he disappeared in the water. Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Fire Department rescue swimmers, Maryland Natural Resources Police, and a boat crew and helicopter crew from the Coast Guard were all searching for him into Wednesday evening.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Body of Missing Sailor, 21, Found Off Annapolis

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) say they’ve located the body of a 21-year-old man who fell overboard from a sailboat off Thomas Point Tuesday afternoon. Police tell Bay Bulletin that Sebastian Buelvas, 21, was on a 19.5-foot sailboat with two friends, towing a kayak behind the boat. Buelvas tried to climb into the kayak from the sailboat while underway, and fell into the water. The two friends tell police they tossed life jackets to him as he began to struggle in the water, then tried to rescue him using the kayak, but it capsized soon after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy