Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning Beatles Film ‘The Beatles and India’
A new documentary film focusing on The Beatles’ fabled visit to India over half a century ago is set for DVD release on October 29. Featuring rare archive footage, recordings, and photography The Beatles and India explores how George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s spiritually led journey to the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1968 impacted their creativity and helped the band’s sound evolve.www.guitarplayer.com
