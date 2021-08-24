Cancel
Watch the Trailer for Award-Winning Beatles Film 'The Beatles and India'

By Rod Brakes
Cover picture for the articleA new documentary film focusing on The Beatles’ fabled visit to India over half a century ago is set for DVD release on October 29. Featuring rare archive footage, recordings, and photography The Beatles and India explores how George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s spiritually led journey to the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1968 impacted their creativity and helped the band’s sound evolve.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi
Person
Nikhil D'souza
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Person
Benny Dayal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#Photography#Dvd#Sgt#Indian#Silva Screen Records#Guitarist#Musicradar#Guitar World
