GO VA Site Enhancement Project Begins

In August, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership (SVP) contracted with Draper Aden and Associates to perform the Shenandoah Valley Site Enhancement project that is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. The project is funded through GO Virginia and will include Phase I environmental reviews, wetlands surveys, geotechnical subsurface evaluation, and characterization of each site for the Virginia Business Ready Sites Tier program. The six proposed sites located in GO Virginia Region 8, have been identified as having the greatest return on investment made possible by both public and private sector investments and commitments to the market. Project partners included the counties of Augusta, Frederick, Rockingham, and Warren. The CSPDC will be providing grant administration services for the duration of the project.