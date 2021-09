For those of you that don't know, one of my hobbies includes going to garage sales, pawnshops, and thrift stores. I mean, you never know what you are going to find. Throughout the years I have found some amazing things, and by amazing, I mean extremely random. I really try to focus on things that might have been found in the 'As Seen on TV' aisle back in the day. Just for the record, I have found all of these items at the Goodwill locations in Victoria and Nacogdoches. You just really have to search in every corner, especially the top of the clothing racks. One of my criteria for this list is that it has to be in the box with all the original parts.