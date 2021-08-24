VATI Grants Due – September 14
Applications for the 2022 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) are due September 14, 2021. In August, Governor Northam allocated a historic $700 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward broadband infrastructure for unserved areas in Virginia. This funding will be distributed through the VATI program and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and will accelerate the Governor’s 10-year goal for achieving universal broadband access from 2028 to 2024. CSPDC staff will be assisting several localities this summer with their VATI applications and are excited for this opportunity to bring high speed internet to our rural communities.www.cspdc.org
