Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

VATI Grants Due – September 14

cspdc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for the 2022 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) are due September 14, 2021. In August, Governor Northam allocated a historic $700 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward broadband infrastructure for unserved areas in Virginia. This funding will be distributed through the VATI program and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and will accelerate the Governor’s 10-year goal for achieving universal broadband access from 2028 to 2024. CSPDC staff will be assisting several localities this summer with their VATI applications and are excited for this opportunity to bring high speed internet to our rural communities.

www.cspdc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Vati Grants Due#American Rescue Plan Act#Dhcd#Cspdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Board of Supervisors to fund local match for VATI grant

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to reserve up to $1.5 million of the County’s ARPA funds to serve as a local match on the FY22 regional VATI application. VATI, or the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative, was set up to help counties to expand broadband service to areas not served by other providers.
Springfield, ILWCIA

American Rescue Plan Act applications due September 30

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Local government entities in Illinois have until September 30 to apply for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Officials said the funds are a part of an effort to help local governments recover from the damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under ARPA, local governments can claim reimbursements for several expenses incurred throughout the pandemic.
Economyelkhornmediagroup.com

CETRA/MOTEL TAX Grant is due September 1st

ENTERPRISE – The CETRA/MOTEL TAX Grant deadline is September 1st. Applications must be received by 3:30PM on 9/01/2021. The City of Enterprise program exists to stimulate and assist the City of Enterprise organizations, agencies and businesses in community projects, economic development activities, the enhancement, promotion and marketing of tourism and culturally related events in Enterprise. The objective is to help organizations and agencies undertake activities that would not be considered without special funding. The “CETRA” program is designed to assist in establishing activities and events which because of their own merit, can eventually grow and succeed without financial assistance from this program.
South San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

South City applies for affordable housing grant

South San Francisco is seeking further aid to preserve affordable housing in the city by applying for a grant aimed at providing just that. The City Council Wednesday authorized the submission of an application for a grant which would likely materialize as a new fellowship position tasked with identifying ways to preserve the city’s current affordable housing stock.
Monroe County, FLmonroecounty-fl.gov

2020 CENSUS DATA DUE TO COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER, REDISTRICTING MAY FOLLOW

Monroe County received the preliminary 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population count for Monroe County. The 2020 Census data puts Monroe County's population at 82,847 as of April 1, 2020 – an increase of 9,757 more people than were reported in the 2010 census. The County expects to receive more detailed breakdowns of the data from the Census by Sept. 30.
Grant, COi-70scout.com

Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board member applications due Aug. 31

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications for Board members responsible for the governance of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program created by bill HB21-1318. The deadline for the application was extended to Aug. 31 to ensure prospective Board members have enough time to submit an application. The Board...
Henry County, TNradionwtn.com

Leadership Henry County Applications Due September 1

Paris, Tenn.-Leadership Henry County is a community development program designed by the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce that identifies and encourages future community leaders. Throughout the course, participants will get a “behind the scenes look” at many of the core components of our community (Economic Development, Education, Healthcare, Government, Tourism, History and Arts, and Agriculture.) The schedule will include 8 monthly sessions beginning in October 2021 and ending in June 2022. Tuition for Leadership Henry County is $325.
Thompson, NYtownofthompson.com

Town is Seeking Proposals to Secure Structures Due September 2nd

Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of the Town of Thompson is hereby seeking sealed bid. proposals to provide maintenance for various properties within the town that may become abandoned,. neglected and/or otherwise inadequately maintained by the owner thereof in accordance with the applicable. property maintenance code requirements...
Benton Harbor, MIHerald-Palladium

Benton Harbor general fund low due to grant reimbursement

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s general fund is cash-strapped, in part because the state hasn’t reimbursed the city for a $250,000 grant that was announced last year. Commissioner Edward Isom, who chairs the city’s Personnel and Finance Committee, said Wednesday that the city’s accounting consultant from Plante Moran, Rhonda Hildebrand, put in her report that the money was requested from the state in February.
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Mississippi granted Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration due to Ida

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the State of Mississippi’s request for a pre-disaster Emergency Measures declaration for the entire state due to Hurricane Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA),...
Lifestylewvexplorer.com

National Park Service awards W.Va. preservation alliance $550,000

The National Park Service has awarded the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia a $550,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to help preserve endangered historic buildings in West Virginia. The alliance will add the grant to its existing Saving Historical Places Grant Program, which provides funding to preserve West Virginia’s historical...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Income Taxpncguam.com

$3.2 million in tax refunds to be paid out

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 1,345 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week. Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 3,273,016 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These...
California Statecoloradoboulevard.net

Renters and Landlords Urged to Apply for Rent Relief

Congress has provided over $46.5 billion to help the nation’s renters and landlords ensure that no renter loses their home during the global pandemic. The State of California has received $5.2 billion of those funds to cover up to 100 percent of unpaid or future rent. The funds also may help low-income renters pay some or all their unpaid utility bills, including gas, electric, water and internet services.
Boise, IDPosted by
Stuart Gustafson

County Commissioner Resigns to Protest Health Board Pick

Paul Hilding, a Boise attorney and a volunteer member of the Ada County Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission, has resigned from the P&Z Commission in protest of the vote to appoint Dr. Ryan Cole to the vacant position on the board of Central District Health (CDH). The 2-1 vote by the Ada County Commissioners to appoint Dr. Cole last week was deemed controversial by some because of his statements about Covid-19 and some inaccurate statements he made about the vaccines for the disease. My initial article on August 18 about Dr. Cole’s selection can be read by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy