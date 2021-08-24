Cancel
Deluxe Penthouse in the Sky with Massive Private Roof Deck and Home Office For Rent, Gulls Cove, DTJC

By Gillian Blair
jerseydigs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis listing is brought to you by Natalie Miniard of Triplemint. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Incredible penthouse living in Downtown Jersey City is a reality in this stunning south-facing Gulls Cove residence for rent, complete with a private roof deck and sweeping river, city, and Statue of Liberty views. Residents also enjoy a full collection of amenities in the full-service luxury building and an extremely convenient Paulus Hook location.

