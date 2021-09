Starbucks is certainly known for its classic coffees and teas that help give you a boost, but the chain also has plenty of drinks without caffeine when you don’t want to perk up. When you’re looking for pure refreshment without a caffeine jolt, Starbucks’ decaf drinks are the perfect option. There are plenty of items on the menu with no caffeine, and there are options to choose from all year round. From white hot chocolate and steamed apple juice to blended lemonades and iced tea, there’s seriously a drink for every occasion.