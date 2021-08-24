Cancel
VOP Stakeholder Meeting – October 12

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CSPDC has scheduled an annual stakeholder meeting to facilitate conversations and garner feedback regarding the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Virginia Outdoors Plan (VOP). The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m. These annual meetings are held across Virginia’s 21 planning districts to collect input on regional outdoor recreation and land conservation projects from local planners and government employees, outdoor recreation professionals and land managers, citizens, advocates, and nonprofit leaders. Input collected will be used in the 2023 Virginia Outdoors Plan to develop projects for future outdoor recreation implementation.

