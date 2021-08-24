VOP Stakeholder Meeting – October 12

Binghamton residents stood together on Friday afternoon to stand up against the injustices of local housing systems. "Stakeholders of Broome County" spoke out against the the nation-wide eviction moratorium coming to an end next week, saying that over 300 residents currently, and 7,000 Broome County residents will become homeless shortly after. Residents are speaking up to request local leaders fix these problems with the homeless population when the moratorium comes to an end.