Muskogee County, OK

Assessor's office will reopen Tuesday

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY73v_0bbJ09sN00

Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean will reopen his office Tuesday after COVID-19 forced an abrupt three-day closure this past week.

Dean said Monday morning he was awaiting test results for himself and other employees. He learned later that day about favorable test results for himself and enough of his employees to staff office operations beginning Tuesday.

"I will be calling all my employees and tell them to report tomorrow morning for work," Dean said, offering assurances about continued safety precautions. "Until they (employees) get a negative test result, they won't be allowed to walk back into the building."

The three-day closure began Thursday after Dean took steps to "contain the spread" of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes as the number of new cases in Muskogee County began to trend downward. Statewide, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Research Center, the seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to trend higher.

Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said the county seems to be on the right track, but there "are still numerous cases" and "at least two county employees in the hospital." With the seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 exceeding the number of new cases — and reduced reporting by the state — Smith said it can be difficult to assess the situation.

"As we've progressed through this, some, I feel like there's some people that are scared to get tested," Smith said. "But the exposure and test positivity rates are so high that he (Dean) felt it best to close down and reduce the chances of exposing more employees."

Smith said the No. 1 priority is the safety of county employees and "maintaining functioning county offices."

Dean said while people were able to access a lot information from the assessor's website during the three-day closure and he tried to keep up with email, there will be "a lot to catch up with" when employees return Tuesday.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
