AMN Reviews: Matt Mitchell & Kate Gentile – Snark Horse (2021; Pi Recordings)

 8 days ago

In hindsight, pianist/synthesist Matt Mitchell and drummer Kate Gentile are the perfect combination – both have the ability to effortlessly write and play modern creative music of labyrinthine complexity. Snark Horse is a 6CD boxed set of their works that also features Kim Cass on bass, Ben Gerstein on trombone, Jon Irabagon on saxes and clarinet, Davy Lazar on trumpet and cornet, Mat Maneri on viola, Ava Mendoza on guitar, Matt Nelson on saxes, and Brandon Seabrook on guitar and banjo. Only Mitchell and Gentile perform on all tracks, with the other members of the “Snark Horsekestra” joining in various combinations.

Music

AMN Reviews: Satoko Fujii – Piano Music (2021; Libra Records)

Pianist Satoko Fujii has been a major force in free jazz and improvised music for a quarter-century, leading various ensembles and collaborating with well-known names. Releasing an album titled Piano Music seems a bit redundant at first blush, as all of her material is ostensibly piano music. But the two long pieces on this album are a different animal.
Music

AMN Reviews: Nathan Blehar & Tony Falco – Soil; all of that…just for this; A Shared Image [Bandcamp]

From Massachusetts improvisers Nathan Blehar (tenor and soprano saxophones) and Tony Falco (drums) two albums–all of that…just for this, released in July, and Soil, released in August—are the most recent in a series of releases documenting their long-standing collaboration. Each album contains four saxophone-and-drums improvisations of an exceptional lyricism. Given the potential freedom of the form, saxophone and drum duets often fall into an unbridled expressionism; where Blehar and Falco differ is in their willingness to impose self-restraint when subtleties of mood, and the overall development of an improvisation, call for it. Blehar’s work with saxophone demonstrates a song-like sensibility; his improvisations hold to a center while spinning off notes in a way that explores harmonic flexibility while maintaining a coherent melodic profile. His sound on soprano is refined and compelling; listeners might also want to check out April’s A Shared Image, in which Blehar plays soprano on all three tracks. On all of these albums, Falco provides support with a sympathetic groundswell of drumming that keeps moving forward, powered by a pulse played over and under imaginary barlines. Falco’s solos are notable for the way he states themes and then spreads variations across snare, toms, and cymbals.
Rock Music

AMN Reviews: Lesotho – Summer Wars (2021; Suspended Soul Tapes & Records); Real Loud – Real Loud (2021; New Focus Recordings)

In 2021, the genre of heavy metal continues to adapt and evolve. Musicians have developed a set of building blocks, some taken from other musical styles and others new, that can be combined in various novel ways. Here are two recent releases that approach metal from vastly different and unconventional directions. Both have appeal beyond any implicit categorizations.
Music

AMN Reviews: Gdanian – Submersion (2021; Cryo Chamber)

Sergey Gdanian incorporates pulses and subtle beats into his dark ambient. As its title suggests, Submersion invokes underwater soundscapes, and these rhythmic structures play nicely with drones, machine noises, effects, and bubbling subaqueous sounds. As a result, the nine pieces on this release are largely based on establishing a theme, some repetition thereof, and then moving on. This provides a sense of listening to a documentary or movie soundtrack.
Music

JT Video Premiere: “Blue Blues” by Matthew Stevens

Guitarist Matthew Stevens—known for his work with Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington’s Social Science, and the In Common collective, among others—has pulled a wild card out of his pack: a solo acoustic album. Titled Pittsburgh, the album is due out October 1 on Whirlwind Recordings, and JazzTimes is honored to premiere the video for one of its tracks, “Blue Blues,” featuring animation by the visual artist Harifa.
Music

Vintage Music Experience :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

The internet is filled with millions of stories about the failure of social media algorithms. 32 million, to be exact, according to Google. So rather than repeating something you’ve heard before, I thought I’d highlight a moment when the algorithm worked to perfection. Back in February I began to see...
Music

Album Review: "The Horses and the Hounds" by James McMurtry (9/10)

This celebrated Texas singer-songwriter releases his first full-lengther in seven years to continue a creative path of vivid and literate storytelling that he’s solidly built a career on for over three decades. With cinematic precision and melodic craftsmanship tracks like “Canola Fields” and “If It Don’t Bleed” are slices of real life and musical travelogues. There are songs that lean toward reflection (“Vaquero”) and revelation (“Blackberry Winter”). “Operation Never Mind” offers sly commentary on the media while “What’s the Matter” is a clever road warrior’s day-in-the-life. This album was well worth the wait. McMurtry is “El Fuego!”
Music

Kevin Sun – ‘♥︎ Bird’ Album launch at the Jazz Gallery NYC

(Jazz Gallery, NYC. ❤ Bird Album launch. 19 August 2021. Review by Dan Bergsagel) 2020 marked the centennial of Charlie Parker’s birth. Tributes – like nearly everything else last year – were limited, postponed or cancelled. Kevin Sun took this opportunity to dive into Parker’s catalogue of recordings and interviews and distil it into ❤ Bird, an album of largely original compositions inspired by Parker’s work, forming what Sun describes as a “love letter” to the ground-breaking saxophonist’s work.
Music

AMN Reviews: Phill Niblock – NuDaf [Xi Records XI 145/AKOH 145]; Tom Chiu – The Live One [Xi 144]

NuDaf an hour-long, electroacoustic drone work, is the newest release from composer Phill Niblock. Composed in 2020, the piece is constructed out of a series of recordings bassoonist Dafne Vicente-Sandoval made in Cologne in 2015, some of which were used in Niblock’s shorter, 2016 composition Praised Fan. For NuDaf, Niblock layered Vicente-Sandoval’s long tones rather sparingly, creating unisons, near-unisons separated by microtones, and slowly-changing, sometimes startling harmonies. Because Niblock avoids building massive blocks of sound, the piece is dense yet always harmonically legible.
Music

Drummer Valentina Magaletti Profiled

In 2016, the sculptor Yves Chaudouët made a drum set out of porcelain. Called the Batterie Fragile, or “fragile drums,” he needed a delicate yet expressive player to bring the object to life. So he turned to Valentina Magaletti, an Italian drummer with a voracious appetite for expanding the possibilities of percussion. The result of her performance, a 10” EP, Valentina plays the Batterie Fragile, features two long improvisations. The first is a woozy, punchy session, as if Magaletti had stumbled drunk to the instrument and tried fruitlessly to keep time. It’s unclear how they’re made, but at one point, the sound of gurgles is audible. The second improvisation is a controlled experiment, with meticulous brushing of the drums occurring at a marchlike pace. Vivid texture is present in each note, the roughness of the porcelain against the spindliness of Magaletti’s brushes. It’s like ASMR meets a furious jazz solo.
Music

Ruth Leon recommends…Fly on the Wall music shorts

Here are some delicious short videos of great musicians making music. No big deal? Well, this simple, fly-on-the wall performance of pianist Marc Andre Hamelin playing a spectacular improvisation on Gershwin’s Liza stopped me in my tracks. More conventionally, Angela Hewitt playing Beethoven is no less arresting, (https://www.marquee.tv/videos/fotw-angelahewittbeethoven) as is...
Music

New Takuroku Releases

TAKU UNAMI – STARDUST. Taku Unami is a performer of multi-instrumental, improvised, and unclassifiable (non-)music. Influenced by cosmic-pessimism, science-fiction, supernatural-horror, and weird-fiction, his work involves the myriad playing of string instruments, piano, synthesizers, recording hardware and software, and “obfuscated everyday, non-musical objects.” It has been far far too long since Taku played in Cafe OTO. Here’s hoping he can make it back here soon, but in the meantime we hope you enjoy this new album by one of the most radical artists in Japan.
Music

AMN Reviews: Van Stiefel – Spirits [Panoramic Recordings pan21]

Guitarist/composer Van Stiefel’s Spirits is an album of music for multitracked guitar inspired by early experiments with overdubbing by guitarists Les Paul, Chet Atkins, and Glen Campbell. The techniques Stiefel used to construct his tracks may be similar to these other guitarists’ efforts, but the sounds are contemporary, varied, and entirely his own.
Music

Jeff Mills and Rafael Leafar to release electronic jazz album on Axis

Jeff Mills is releasing a jazz album in collaboration with Rafael Leafar. Mills's Axis Records will release The Override Switch on vinyl and digitally on October 15th. Mills says the nine-track album "reflects on the precise moment people decide in their minds that the only way to improve a situation is to act." He also calls the record "improvisational electronic jazz in the way Detroit can only produce." Mills has previously worked on jazz albums with Jean-Phi Dary and Tony Allen, as well as his four-piece band Spiral Deluxe. The Override Switch is the first time Mills and Detroit jazz artist Leafar have worked together. They were introduced by Underground Resistance cofounder Mike Banks. Listen to a preview.
Music

Steve Gunn – Other You review: the strongest guitar performance of his career

Steve Gunn’s sixth studio album feels like a destination reached, the culmination of many musical miles the Pennsylvania-born guitarist has travelled since setting off with his self-titled debut in 2007. Taking in a remarkable array of collaborations and session work along the way, his has been a restlessly diverse journey, and Other You may be the most complete and compelling embodiment of his experiences yet.
Rock Music

Martin Mendez: My Top Five Bass Influences

Death metal master Martin Mendez has just released the second album from his project White Stones. Where 2020’s Kuarahy was released just before the pandemic, Dancing Into Oblivion covers the bassist’s experience during the lockdown period. “It’s a mix of feelings during the lockdown, feelings that go from fear to...
Music

Clarinets and Saxophones Put to Unusual Uses

When Adolphe Sax designed his family of saxophones in 1846, he wanted to create a new orchestral staple with “a character closer to that of string instruments, but that would have more power and intensity than they have.” He probably wasn’t intending for them to be played underwater. But the Belgian inventor—who dreamt up 46 patents and a dizzying array of inventions, including a giant mortar called the ‘Saxocannon’—led an eventful life, so maybe he’d be happy that his greatest legacy has done the same.

