AMN Reviews: Matt Mitchell & Kate Gentile – Snark Horse (2021; Pi Recordings)
In hindsight, pianist/synthesist Matt Mitchell and drummer Kate Gentile are the perfect combination – both have the ability to effortlessly write and play modern creative music of labyrinthine complexity. Snark Horse is a 6CD boxed set of their works that also features Kim Cass on bass, Ben Gerstein on trombone, Jon Irabagon on saxes and clarinet, Davy Lazar on trumpet and cornet, Mat Maneri on viola, Ava Mendoza on guitar, Matt Nelson on saxes, and Brandon Seabrook on guitar and banjo. Only Mitchell and Gentile perform on all tracks, with the other members of the “Snark Horsekestra” joining in various combinations.avantmusicnews.com
