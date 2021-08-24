Why The Chair Was the Perfect Opportunity for Netflix to Explore Weekly Releases

When Netflix pioneered streaming television in the late 2000s, it changed not only how we watched TV but also the nature of television itself, as more and more series were being written and constructed with binge-watching in mind. But with the debut of its new comedy The Chair, it’s more important than ever that the streaming service consider modifying its release methods—the series is a prime example of an anti-Netflix show, one that would be better off if it wasn’t treated the same as every other original series on the service.