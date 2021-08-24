5G smartphones making market-share strides ï¿½ Omdia

The market researchers at IDC predict that smartphone unit sales will grow 7.4 percent overall in 2021 to about 1.37 billion units. “The smartphone market was better prepared from a supply chain perspective heading into 2020 given almost all regions were expecting to grow and vendors were preparing accordingly,” IDC vice president Ryan Reith says. “2020 was a bust due to the pandemic but all of the top brands continued forward with their production plans with the main difference that the timeline was pushed out. Therefore, we are at a point where inventory levels are much healthier than PCs and some other adjacent markets and we are seeing the resilience of consumer demand in recent quarterly results.”