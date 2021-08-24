5G smartphones making market-share strides ï¿½ Omdia
A rapid rise in the number of mid-range to low-end 5G smartphones is making its mark on the global smartphone market. According to new data released by Omdia, a Light Reading sister company, the share of 5G smartphones will reach 43% of the overall market in 2021. It's more than double last year's 19% market share (as calculated by Omdia). The analyst firm expects the overwhelming majority of 5G smartphones (81%) to be confined to sub-6GHz frequencies, however.www.lightreading.com
Comments / 0