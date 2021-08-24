DC Police say missing 11-year-old has been found

D.C. Police said an 11-year-old boy last seen on Thursday, August 19, has been located.

Karon Blake was reported missing Monday.

Karon is described as a Black boy who stands 4'8" tall, with a thin build and black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.

D.C. Police did not have any additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Karon or may know where he is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

