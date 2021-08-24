Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms the return of another classic villain
The day is finally here: we actually have a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer – and it seems like Peter Parker is in a proper pickle. As speculated, the trailer confirms that Peter (Tom Holland) seeks out the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after he was unmasked by Mysterio and J Jonah Jameson in Far From Home. Unfortunately, it doesn't quite go as planned when he interrupts the spell Doctor Strange is casting, and causes some multiversal madness.www.digitalspy.com
