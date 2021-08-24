Burnout, job satisfaction & resilience: A dynamic relationship

Employers recognize that their employees have been put through the ringer during the past 16 months. No one in living memory has been through what we’ve been through. While many employees have been inoculated against COVID-19, many are not protected from burnout and job stress. In fact, burnout is at epidemic levels: With Gallup showing that 67% of us feel burned out either some or most of the time. That means two out three of the people on your team are feeling it.