PETERBOROUGH, NH (CBS) – In the small town of Peterborough, New Hampshire $2.3 million was stolen from taxpayers during July and in August by cybercriminals. The town said $1.2 million was set to go to the Con-Val School District and another $1.1 million was set to go to Peterborough’s Main Street bridge project in August. The criminals forged email accounts pretending to be officials from either the school district or contractors from the bridge project. They then communicated with the town staff to receive the payments. “They clearly paid attention to how we conduct business, who we conducted business with,...