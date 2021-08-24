Ribbon expands supply deal with KGPCo

In the heated, oft-contentious, government IT space, HPE has won a massive $2 billion contract to provide HPC and AI services to the United States’ National Security Agency (NSA). Following on the heels of the now-canceled $10 billion JEDI contract (reissued as JWCC) and a $10 billion ‘secret’ cloud computing contract recently won by AWS (codenamed “WildandStormy”), HPE has been tapped to provide the United States’ most secretive intelligence agency with advanced computing and data analysis capabilities delivered through the company’s GreenLake label over a period of 10 years.