Ribbon expands supply deal with KGPCo
PLANO, Texas ï¿½ Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country's largest communications network services and supply chain provider. The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon's entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo's services organization will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon's end-to-end portfolio.www.lightreading.com
