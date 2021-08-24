Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Aspen Meadows Resort has named Frank Kastelz general manager. With more than 20 years of hospitality experience, Kastelz has a diversity of specialized expertise from guest relations to operations and finance. Most recently he served as hotel manager for The Tremont House, a Wyndham Grand Hotel in Galveston, Texas,...

