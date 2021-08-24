Frank Kastelz

Cherry Tsui is a passionate hospitality leader with over 18 years of international experience across a broad range of hospitality groups, including luxury hotels and Michelin-Star restaurants, where she has led multiple pre-opening projects with world renowned chefs such as Chef Gray Kunz at Café Gray Deluxe, Alain Ducasse at Spoon by Alain Ducasse and Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud. Cherry's deep understanding of the hospitality industry and love for food and beverage comes from working collaboratively and creatively with talented chefs to ultimately create unique experiences for the guests. Her most memorable career experience was at The Peninsula Hong Kong where her team hosted an exclusive event with the Roca brothers (also known as the world's best restauranteurs from Spain) of Ell Cellar de Can Roca and also at the Conrad Hong Kong where her team hosted an outside catering event for the official Formula E event. Cherry's passion has taken her around the world for roles at Ritz Carlton, Peninsula Hotels, Conrad and most recently at Holland America Line.