Josh Sapan steps down as CEO of AMC Networks

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. The basic cable channels have aired their fair share of scripted sci fi and fantasy shows with AMC and Syfy taking the lead in genre programming over the past ten years. But several other cable networks have put out some notable entries and should at least get a mention in this scorecard process. The USA Network has been active with scripted originals but has tended to avoid sci fi entries so it will not be considered here. And while BBC America did have Orphan Black, it has put out very few originals beyond that, so it will not get its own scorecard either. But FX, TNT, and Freeform/ABC Family have had several notable entries over the past ten years, and it is worth taking a quick look at each of those cable nets.