Josh Sapan steps down as CEO of AMC Networks

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK ï¿½ AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) today announced that following a successful 26-year tenure as president and chief executive officer Josh Sapan has notified the company of his desire to transition to executive vice chairman. To help ensure an orderly transition, the company also announced that seasoned media executive Matthew Blank will serve as interim chief executive officer while the company conducts a search for a replacement.

