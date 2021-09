It was a fine day for me to have followed a Cubs game less than I have in quite a while. I’ve made no secret that I stopped watching them a long time ago. But I usually follow along while the game goes on via one app or another. It certainly helps to write about the ebbs and flows of the game if I know that they ebbed and flowed. Saturday’s game is a great example. A 17-13 game could take so many shapes. One might think there was a seesaw battle. Things going back and forth.